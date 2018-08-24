Arsenal v West Ham United

Midfielder Jack Wilshere scored seven goals in 125 Premier League appearances for Arsenal before joining West Ham this summer.

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery has said he has no new injury concerns ahead of Saturday's game against West Ham.

Carl Jenkinson, Sead Kolasinac, Laurent Koscielny and Ainsley Maitland-Niles are long-term absentees.

West Ham captain Mark Noble has been unable to train this week because of a back injury and is expected to miss this match.

Striker Andy Carroll, midfielder Manuel Lanzini and defender Winston Reid are all still out.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Jonathan Pearce: No permanent Arsenal manager has ever lost his opening three games. It's 54 years since the club lost its opening three. Unai Emery has to get a victory in this.

Lucas Torreira must start, surely. An Alexandre Lacazette-Pierre-Emerick Aubamayang strike partnership could wreak havoc with the shaky new Hammers defence.

There are too many fitness and form concerns for me over a number of West Ham's summer signings. They will come good. But not here.

Arsenal have lost just once in 22 meetings with West Ham and there shouldn't be a repeat of that shock back in August 2015.

Manuel Pellegrini is facing three defeats in three - which would be the worst managerial start by a Hammers boss since Avram Grant lost his opening four league games of the 2010-11 season.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery: "After the first two matches, we have two defeats and we need to win this match against West Ham.

"I think it's very important to show a better performance than in the two first matches. We are preparing well, I am feeling well when I look at the players in training every day."

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini on Unai Emery taking over at Arsenal: "You can see what happened at Manchester United after Sir Alex Ferguson finished. There have been a lot of different players, no titles, a lot of criticism.

"They were so used to winning with that manager, but when you make a change it is not easy. I think that Arsenal are going through the same thing.

"It's not normal they start the season losing the first two games. But the pressure, at least for me, is always on winning or losing in every game - it is the same every game."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I am almost thinking that for this season - as Unai Emery gets his feet under the table and imposes his style - Arsenal should not put pressure on themselves to finish in the top four.

West Ham seriously worry me. They were hopeless defensively in defeat by both Liverpool and Bournemouth. You can sign as many players as you want, but ultimately if you can't defend in the Premier League, you are going to be in trouble.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v actors Idris Elba & Aml Ameen

West Ham also lost their opening match of this season 4-0 at Liverpool

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Arsenal have lost just one of their last 22 matches against West Ham in all competitions (W17, D4).

The Hammers have lost 28 Premier League games to Arsenal, more than against any other team.

However, West Ham's tally of five Premier League away wins at Arsenal is surpassed only by Manchester United (eight) and Liverpool (seven).

This is the first time Arsenal and West Ham have both started the same top-flight season with consecutive losses.

Arsenal

Arsenal could lose their first three league matches of the season for the first time since 1954-55, and for only the fifth time in their history.

The Gunners are unbeaten in their past nine London derbies at home in the Premier League.

Only Manchester City won more points at home than Arsenal in the top flight last season.

Mesut Ozil has scored three goals and contributed two assists in his last four league appearances against West Ham.

West Ham United