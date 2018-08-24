Bournemouth v Everton

Everton's Richarlison has scored three goals in his first two appearances for the club.

TEAM NEWS

Bournemouth's record signing Jefferson Lerma may be included after proving his fitness for their under-21 side in midweek.

Kyle Taylor and Junior Stanislas are still injured and Diego Rico is banned.

Everton boss Marco Silva says new signings Andre Gomes and Yerry Mina will not be fit until mid-September.

Morgan Schneiderlin misses out with a muscle problem and Phil Jagielka is still banned, but Lucas Digne and Bernard could feature.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@robyniocowen: It's early days, but after back-to-back wins some Bournemouth fans believe they can "do a Burnley" and secure a place in Europe.

Eddie Howe's side face arguably their biggest test so far on Saturday. Everton look like they've adapted quickly to Marco Silva's attacking style, and the raised eyebrows on hearing Richarlison's transfer fee are slowly lowering after a blistering start to his Everton career.

The initial £35m deal will look like a snip if he continues this form. He could become only the second Everton player to score in each of his first three Premier League appearances, emulating Romelu Lukaku.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe on Everton: "I think Marco [Silva] has done well with the team that he's inherited.

"He's only been there a short time but I think he's made definite changes to their way of playing.

"You can see that they're implementing new things and doing that really well. They've had two good results so far, another team in form so I think it will be a very attractive game. I think you will have two teams playing a good style of football."

Everton manager Marco Silva: "It will be a tough game. They have a good squad, a good coach. They have a good style of play, as well.

"I know the stadium, too, and it is not easy to play there but we will go there to play our football and compete at a high level. We want to play in our way and I want the players to play with big confidence and enjoy what they are doing."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Bournemouth have always been a footballing team and Everton, under Marco Silva, will play more that way as well.

I reckon that the Cherries, coming off the back of wins over Cardiff and West Ham, can nick this one though.

Prediction: 2-1

Marco Silva has taken just 16 points from 22 matches as a manager in the Premier League with Everton, Hull and Watford.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Everton are yet to win in three Premier League games at Bournemouth.

Their six meetings in the Premier League have produced 25 goals.

Bournemouth have won just two of the previous 11 meetings between the sides.

Bournemouth

Bournemouth have earned a Premier League-high 24 points from losing positions since the beginning of last season.

Their 2-1 victory at West Ham last Saturday was the sixth time in that period that they have come from behind to win.

The Cherries are aiming to win their opening three matches of the season for just the sixth time in their history. They have never managed it in the top two tiers.

They have won four straight matches in the top flight for the first time.

Everton