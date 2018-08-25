National League
Boreham Wood15:00Halifax
Venue: Meadow Park

Boreham Wood v FC Halifax Town

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wrexham541091813
2Halifax5401103712
3Fylde5320103711
4Sutton United532085311
5Gateshead531185310
6Solihull Moors531176110
7Harrogate52309549
8Chesterfield53029639
9Leyton Orient52307529
10Ebbsfleet52125327
11Barrow52128717
12Salford52128807
13Maidstone United521257-27
14Hartlepool51316606
15Eastleigh520357-26
16Bromley512256-15
17Havant & Waterlooville5122811-35
18Boreham Wood512225-35
19Dover5113712-54
20Aldershot511327-54
21Braintree502359-42
22Barnet502328-62
23Dag & Red501459-41
24Maidenhead United5014410-61
View full National League table

Top Stories