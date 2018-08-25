Scottish Championship
Falkirk15:00Queen of Sth
Venue: Falkirk Stadium, Scotland

Falkirk v Queen of the South

Line-ups

Falkirk

  • 1Fasan
  • 4Muirhead
  • 5Dallison-Lisbon
  • 15Harrison
  • 3McGhee
  • 25Irving
  • 6Paton
  • 10Owen-Evans
  • 26Russell
  • 9Lewis
  • 24Haber

Substitutes

  • 2Kidd
  • 7Petravicius
  • 8Sammut
  • 11Froxylias
  • 14Robson
  • 23Greenwood
  • 31Mutch

Queen of Sth

  • 1Martin
  • 2Mercer
  • 12Semple
  • 6Doyle
  • 3Marshall
  • 7Stirling
  • 8Jacobs
  • 14Harkins
  • 10Todd
  • 25Dykes
  • 11Dobbie

Substitutes

  • 16Watson
  • 17Murray
  • 18Tremble
  • 19Bell
  • 20Leighfield
  • 26Ivison
Referee:
Steven Reid

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County22004136
2Morton21104224
3Ayr21102024
4Inverness CT21101014
5Dundee Utd21014403
6Dunfermline210145-13
7Partick Thistle210123-13
8Queen of Sth201134-11
9Falkirk200213-20
10Alloa200203-30
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport