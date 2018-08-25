Scottish Championship
Inverness CT15:00Alloa
Venue: Tulloch Caledonian Stadium, Scotland

Inverness CT v Alloa Athletic

Line-ups

Inverness CT

  • 1Ridgers
  • 2Rooney
  • 22McKay
  • 5Donaldson
  • 3Tremarco
  • 7Polworth
  • 15Welsh
  • 4Chalmers
  • 11Walsh
  • 14Oakley
  • 9Austin

Substitutes

  • 6McCart
  • 10Doran Cogan
  • 16Calder
  • 19White
  • 23Mackay
  • 24Trafford
  • 42Hoban

Alloa

  • 1Parry
  • 2Taggart
  • 5Graham
  • 16Karadachki
  • 3Dick
  • 15Hastie
  • 11Flannigan
  • 6Hetherington
  • 7Cawley
  • 19Zanatta
  • 9Spence

Substitutes

  • 10Trouten
  • 12Burt
  • 14Brown
  • 17Peggie
  • 20Goodwin
  • 31Henry
Referee:
Barry Cook

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County22004136
2Morton21104224
3Ayr21102024
4Inverness CT21101014
5Dundee Utd21014403
6Dunfermline210145-13
7Partick Thistle210123-13
8Queen of Sth201134-11
9Falkirk200213-20
10Alloa200203-30
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport