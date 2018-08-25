Scottish Championship
Ayr15:00Dunfermline
Venue: Somerset Park, Scotland

Ayr United v Dunfermline Athletic

Line-ups

Ayr

  • 1Doohan
  • 6Geggan
  • 5Rose
  • 16Adams
  • 27Smith
  • 10Forrest
  • 4Kerr
  • 18Murdoch
  • 8Crawford
  • 7Moffat
  • 17Shankland

Substitutes

  • 9Moore
  • 11McDaid
  • 12McGuffie
  • 14Ferguson
  • 15Bell
  • 19Hare-Reid
  • 23Docherty

Dunfermline

  • 16Robinson
  • 6Ashcroft
  • 5Durnan
  • 14Devine
  • 2Williamson
  • 28Craigen
  • 19Vincent
  • 3Longridge
  • 10Longridge
  • 18El Bakhtaoui
  • 9Ryan

Substitutes

  • 7Higginbotham
  • 11Connolly
  • 15Hippolyte
  • 17Thomson
  • 20Gill
  • 26Todd
  • 27McCann
Referee:
Euan Anderson

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County22004136
2Morton21104224
3Ayr21102024
4Inverness CT21101014
5Dundee Utd21014403
6Dunfermline210145-13
7Partick Thistle210123-13
8Queen of Sth201134-11
9Falkirk200213-20
10Alloa200203-30
Top Stories

