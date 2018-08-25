Scottish Championship
Morton15:00Ross County
Venue: Cappielow Park, Scotland

Greenock Morton v Ross County

Line-ups

Morton

  • 23Scully
  • 14Tumilty
  • 2Kilday
  • 4Buchanan
  • 25McKeown
  • 7Millar
  • 8McAlister
  • 12Tidser
  • 19MacLean
  • 11McHugh
  • 3Iredale

Substitutes

  • 1Gaston
  • 5Waddell
  • 6Telfer
  • 9Johnstone
  • 17Tiffoney
  • 18Oliver
  • 20Bell

Ross County

  • 1Fox
  • 22Dingwall
  • 5Morris
  • 4Fontaine
  • 3Kelly
  • 26Cowie
  • 6Draper
  • 11Vigurs
  • 14Mullin
  • 7Gardyne
  • 10McManus

Substitutes

  • 9Mckay
  • 17Keillor-Dunn
  • 19Graham
  • 21Munro
  • 24Paton
  • 27Stewart
  • 48Kelly
Referee:
Greg Aitken

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County22004136
2Morton21104224
3Ayr21102024
4Inverness CT21101014
5Dundee Utd21014403
6Dunfermline210145-13
7Partick Thistle210123-13
8Queen of Sth201134-11
9Falkirk200213-20
10Alloa200203-30
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport