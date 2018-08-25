Scottish Championship
Dundee Utd15:00Partick Thistle
Venue: Tannadice Park, Scotland

Dundee United v Partick Thistle

Line-ups

Dundee Utd

  • 34Rakovan
  • 4Frans
  • 44Watson
  • 2Murdoch
  • 33Aird
  • 20Rabitsch
  • 5Barton
  • 17Robson
  • 90Loemba
  • 9Curran
  • 14Safranko

Substitutes

  • 1Siegrist
  • 3Booth
  • 7McMullan
  • 16Smith
  • 22Wardrop
  • 24Edjenguele
  • 32Glass

Partick Thistle

  • 1Bell
  • 2Elliott
  • 4O'Ware
  • 6McGinty
  • 15Melbourne
  • 3Penrice
  • 7Spittal
  • 17Slater
  • 11Storer
  • 18Mbuyi-Mutombo
  • 19Storey

Substitutes

  • 5Keown
  • 9Doolan
  • 10Erskine
  • 20Wilson
  • 21Fitzpatrick
  • 23Sneddon
Referee:
David Munro

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County22004136
2Morton21104224
3Ayr21102024
4Inverness CT21101014
5Dundee Utd21014403
6Dunfermline210145-13
7Partick Thistle210123-13
8Queen of Sth201134-11
9Falkirk200213-20
10Alloa200203-30
View full Scottish Championship table

