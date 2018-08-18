Bristol City Women: Women's Super League club sign three forwards

From the section

Rosella Ayane (right) spent four years at Chelsea

Women's Super League side Bristol City have signed forwards Heather Payne, Rosella Ayane and Juliette Kemppi.

Ex-Chelsea player Ayane, 22, spent time on loan with the club in 2016 and joins from Cypriot team Apollon Limassol.

Teenager Payne, who won her first cap for the Republic of Ireland earlier this year, arrives from Irish side Peamount.

Finland striker Kemppi, 24, has won 19 caps for her country and signs from Norweigan club Kolbotn.