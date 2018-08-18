Luke Hendrie: Grimsby Town sign Shrewsbury defender on loan until January

From the section

Luke Hendrie spent time on loan at Bradford last season before joining Shrewsbury

League Two Grimsby Town have signed Shrewsbury defender Luke Hendrie on loan until January 2019.

Hendrie joined the Shropshire club in January from Burnley and made 10 appearances for Town last season, but has not featured this term.

The 23-year-old full-back will be available to make his debut for the Mariners against MK Dons on Tuesday.

League Two club Grimsby signed former Oxford striker Wes Thomas on a one-year deal on Friday.

