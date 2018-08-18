BBC Sport - Women's Premiership: Linfield maintain eight-point lead over Cliftonville

Women's Premiership: Linfield maintain lead

Linfield Ladies are eight points clear at the top of the Women’s Premiership as the top three in the table all score comfortable victories.

Megan Bell scored twice as Linfield beat Derry City Ladies 3-0 at New Midgley while Glentoran overtook Crusaders to climb up into third spot with a 5-0 defeat of Crusaders.

Amber Dempster scored a hat-trick for Cliftonville, who cruised to an emphatic 10-0 win against basement side Portadown.

Top videos

Video

Women's Premiership: Linfield maintain lead

Video

Fury fight will happen, insists Wilder

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Ronaldo, Matuidi & Can sing in Juventus initiation

Video

'Welcome Usain!' Bolt ready to start football career in Australia

Video

Pogba needs to grow up & get on with his football - Ince

Video

Mourinho 'couldn't be happier' with Pogba

Top Stories