Neil McCann: Dundee boss & his players 'let the club down'

Dundee striker Sofien Moussa was shown a red card just 15 minutes after coming on as a substitute

Dundee's players "let the club down" in their 3-0 League Cup hammering at the hands of Championship side Ayr United, says manager Neil McCann.

A Lawrence Shankland double and a late strike from Michael Moffat sent Ayr into the quarter-finals at Dens.

Sofien Moussa and Genseric Kusunga were both sent off for the hosts - the former picking up two yellow cards within 15 minutes of coming on.

"I'm very angry about that, but it's not just Moussa," McCann said.

Speaking to BBC Scotland, he added: "I told him he can't go to ground when he's on a yellow card. That takes a bit of control and professionalism to stay on his feet.

"But the whole team let this club down today, myself included."

Ayr manager Ian McCall was sympathetic to his counterpart's plight, telling BBC Scotland that he heard him warning Moussa about his conduct before the second booking.

"How does a manager legislate for that? I don't know," McCall said.

The defeat is Dundee's third in a row in all competitions - after they lost their opening two Premiership fixtures - and the performance baffled McCann.

They now face St Johnstone and Motherwell before next month's international break and McCann is clear performances must improve.

"It's not often when so many fundamental things go wrong as a team from start to finish," he said. "As a team it looked as if we were looking for each other to go and make things happen."