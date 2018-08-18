BBC Sport - Cardiff City 0-0 Newcastle United: Neil Warnock 'relieved' with draw
Warnock says Kenedy penalty miss was 'poetic justice'
Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock describes Kenedy's injury-time penalty miss for Newcastle as "poetic justice" as he feels the midfielder should have been sent off in the first half, and says their 0-0 draw "felt like a win".
