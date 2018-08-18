Mark Milligan: Hibernian sign Australia midfielder

Mark Milligan played in all three of Australia's World Cup matches in Russia

Hibernian have signed Australia midfielder Mark Milligan on a two-year deal, subject to securing a work permit.

The 33-year-old has 71 caps and can also operate in central defence.

He featured in all three of the Socceroos' World Cup group matches in Russia this summer.

Hibs also say a work permit is now in place for winger Thomas Agyepong, who joined the club on loan from Manchester City earlier this month.

Former Melbourne Victory player Milligan was most recently with Al Ahli in Saudi Arabia and joins international colleague Jamie Maclaren at Easter Road.

He becomes Neil Lennon's eighth signing of the summer, as the Hibs boss bids to offset the departure of influential midfield trio John McGinn, Dylan McGeouch and Scott Allan.

"I know it's a big club with an exciting young squad, and I hope to be able to add to that with my experience," Milligan told the club's official website.

"Jamie obviously did well here last year and gave Hibs a bit of a profile back home - everyone there is pretty familiar with the Scottish game and I'm excited to now be a part of that.

"The team have had a good start to the season with the run in Europe and I'm looking forward to joining up with the squad and getting going."