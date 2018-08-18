Premier League stats: Kenedy, Harry Kane, Theo Walcott, Richarlison, Bournemouth
-
- From the section Premier League
Tottenham's Harry Kane finally scored in August and Kenedy produces an unwanted stat on a day to forget for the Newcastle midfielder.
Here are some of the day's best Premier League statistics:
- Newcastle's Kenedy had a day to forget in the 0-0 draw at Cardiff. Aside from the penalty miss, and the expected retrospective ban, he also failed to complete a single pass in the first half - the first outfield Premier League player to do so in a half since Blackburn's Nikola Kalinic against Birmingham City in March 2010.
- His spot-kick was blocked by Neil Etheridge, who became the first goalkeeper to save a penalty in two consecutive Premier League appearances within the same season since Stoke's Thomas Sorensen in December 2009 (v Arsenal and Wigan Athletic).
- Is this the start of a renaissance for former Arsenal forward Theo Walcott? The Everton player scored and assisted in a Premier League game for the first time since January 2013 (Arsenal against West Ham) as Everton beat Southampton 2-1.
- And how long can his team-mate Richarlison keep up this scoring streak? The Brazilian has scored three goals in his opening two Premier League games for the Toffees - more than he managed in his last 31 Premier League games for Watford (2).
- This had been a long-time coming - Leicester defeated Wolves in the top-flight for the first time since December 1983 (5-1 at Filbert Street). They had drawn once and lost twice since then.
- Tottenham striker Harry Kane finally got rid of the tag of 'never scored a Premier League goal in August' - he did so against Fulham in the 3-1 win, after 15 games, 1065 minutes and 49 shots.
- And Brazilian midfielder Lucas Moura has now had a hand in six goals in his seven starts in all competitions since joining Tottenham Hotspur (two goals, four assists). You wonder why he played so few games last season...
- Does Europe beckon for the Cherries? Their 2-1 win over West Ham means they have won four consecutive top-flight games for the first time in their history.