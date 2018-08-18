Premier League stats: Kenedy, Harry Kane, Theo Walcott, Richarlison, Bournemouth

Everton midfielder Richarlison
That's now three in two for Everton midfielder Richarlison (centre)

Tottenham's Harry Kane finally scored in August and Kenedy produces an unwanted stat on a day to forget for the Newcastle midfielder.

Here are some of the day's best Premier League statistics:

  • Newcastle's Kenedy had a day to forget in the 0-0 draw at Cardiff. Aside from the penalty miss, and the expected retrospective ban, he also failed to complete a single pass in the first half - the first outfield Premier League player to do so in a half since Blackburn's Nikola Kalinic against Birmingham City in March 2010.
  • His spot-kick was blocked by Neil Etheridge, who became the first goalkeeper to save a penalty in two consecutive Premier League appearances within the same season since Stoke's Thomas Sorensen in December 2009 (v Arsenal and Wigan Athletic).
  • Is this the start of a renaissance for former Arsenal forward Theo Walcott? The Everton player scored and assisted in a Premier League game for the first time since January 2013 (Arsenal against West Ham) as Everton beat Southampton 2-1.
  • And how long can his team-mate Richarlison keep up this scoring streak? The Brazilian has scored three goals in his opening two Premier League games for the Toffees - more than he managed in his last 31 Premier League games for Watford (2).
  • This had been a long-time coming - Leicester defeated Wolves in the top-flight for the first time since December 1983 (5-1 at Filbert Street). They had drawn once and lost twice since then.
  • Tottenham striker Harry Kane finally got rid of the tag of 'never scored a Premier League goal in August' - he did so against Fulham in the 3-1 win, after 15 games, 1065 minutes and 49 shots.
  • And Brazilian midfielder Lucas Moura has now had a hand in six goals in his seven starts in all competitions since joining Tottenham Hotspur (two goals, four assists). You wonder why he played so few games last season...
  • Does Europe beckon for the Cherries? Their 2-1 win over West Ham means they have won four consecutive top-flight games for the first time in their history.

