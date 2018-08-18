Ivan Strinic: AC Milan and Croatia defender diagnosed with heart condition

Strinic was part of the Croatia team that beat England in the semi-final of the World Cup in Russia

AC Milan defender Ivan Strinic has been forced to take a break from football after a heart problem was discovered.

Strinic only signed for Milan in July and had not yet made an appearance for the Italian giants.

The 31-year-old was part of the Croatia team that reached the World Cup final in Russia last month.

Milan said he must "suspend temporarily all competitive sporting activity" after he was found to have a heart condition in a routine check.

The club said further tests would need to be carried out.

Before moving to the San Siro, Strinic played for five clubs, including hometown team Hajduk Split and Ukrainian side Dnipro.

The defender moved to Serie A in 2015, spending two seasons with Napoli before a switch to Sampdoria in the summer of 2017.

He has won 49 caps for Croatia in a nine-year international career.