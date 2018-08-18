EFL: Frank Lampard's tough start and West Bromwich Albion's psychic programme

Peter Crouch netted at second-tier level for the first time since November 2003 as Stoke drew at Preston

Peter Crouch's 200th senior club goal, a second consecutive league defeat for Derby County boss Frank Lampard and a rare feeling of seventh heaven for West Bromwich Albion fans were among the key moments on the third Saturday of the English Football League season.

But who maintained a flawless start, who seemingly cannot stop winning 3-2 and who is probably wishing they could turn back time and start the campaign all over again?

BBC Sport hereby offers you a rundown of all the things you may have missed after another frenetic afternoon of EFL action.

Baggies' seventh heaven after psychic programme cover

Matt Phillips' double helped West Brom score seven goals after their mystic matchday programme (right)

It took West Brom until 17 December to score 13 league goals last season in the top flight as they tumbled towards relegation.

This term, they have reached that league goal tally after four Championship matches, thanks to a pulsating 7-1 win at home to Queens Park Rangers on Saturday.

The morale-boosting victory saw winger Matt Phillips surpass his total league goals tally from last season, of two, before the end of August. His double took him up to three goals in 2018-19.

Yet while QPR boss Steve McClaren was "shocked" by his side's capitulation, it seems some may have seen the surprise scoreline coming.

Step forward the designers of West Brom's matchday programme for the game, for which the cover was emblazoned with the number seven.

So was it a case of psychic foresight from the Baggies' staff? Well, in truth, they were paying tribute to the man wearing their number seven shirt, long-serving midfielder James Morrison, in reference to the new deal he signed on 3 August.

Nevertheless, there was a euphoric feeling of seventh heaven for the home fans at The Hawthorns as their side picked up a second successive Championship win.

Who is still awaiting their first point of 2018-19?

QPR have lost all three of Steve McClaren's first three Championship games in charge

In contrast, the "unacceptable" defeat at The Hawthorns ensured that QPR have lost all three of their opening league games for the first time in their history.

Rangers are one of six EFL sides yet to earn a league point this term, with only Reading - who lost at home to Bolton - similarly pointless in the Championship.

In League One, Oxford United are the sole team to have lost three from three after their 4-1 reverse at in-form Portsmouth.

Meanwhile, at the foot of League Two, Morecambe and Cheltenham Town are the only EFL sides still waiting for their first league goal of the season, and they are joined on 'nil points' by newly-promoted Macclesfield.

The Silkmen lost 3-1 at Oldham on Saturday as their wait for a first point since their promotion from the National League continued.

Who is yet to put a foot wrong?

After Swansea City's 100% winning start ended with a goalless draw at Birmingham City on Friday, it meant that 10 EFL sides went into Saturday's fixtures boasting perfect league starts to the season.

But that number was whittled down to just three by 17:00 BST.

With Aston Villa drawing at Ipswich Town, Leeds United stand alone on three wins from three so far in the second tier, after a comfortable victory at home to Rotherham.

The result at Elland Road saw Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa become the first Leeds manager to win his first four matches in all competitions at the club.

Also yet to drop points are Peterborough United and Portsmouth, who both enjoyed big victories to keep up their winning starts in League One.

However, in League Two, neither Exeter City, Lincoln City nor Milton Keynes Dons could do likewise, although they did all draw on Saturday to stay unbeaten.

Swindon's 3-2 deja vu

Enjoying a significantly more entertaining start to the new campaign are any fans who have been to Swindon's County Ground so far this season because, after two home games, the Robins have won 3-2 - twice.

And they have come from behind in both of those dramatic games, netting twice in stoppage time to beat Macclesfield 3-2 on the opening day before another eventful turnaround against Tranmere Rovers on Saturday.

The visitors had led 2-0 before Jay Harris' first-half sending-off gave the Robins a man advantage and they capitalised with three goals.

Here's hoping none of the home fans left either game early.

Lampard's tough start

Derby County reached the Championship play-offs last season before Frank Lampard's summer appointment

One man who will certainly not want to leave his post any earlier than planned is former England and Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard.

It is certainly far too early for any talk of that nature, but it has not been all plain sailing so far for the new Rams boss, with his side going down 2-1 at Millwall to give them a second straight league loss.

Despite an improved performance in the second half at The Den, the result added to a chastening 4-1 home defeat by Leeds last time out in the Championship.

"You can't expect to turn up at half-time and win games in the Championship," Lampard told BBC Radio Derby.

His side's opening fixtures were undoubtedly tough, so back-to-back home games will be welcome. Ipswich and Preston will visit Pride Park on Tuesday and 25 August respectively.