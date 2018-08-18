BBC Sport - West Ham United 1-2 AFC Bournemouth: Manuel Pellegrini eager to forget last season
'Nervous' Hammers need fans' support - Pellegrini
West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini says fans and players need to "forget" last season in order to move forward after their 2-1 loss to Bournemouth puts them bottom of the Premier League table.
