German Cup: Holders Frankfurt suffer shock loss but Bayern Munich through

Frankfurt beat Bayern Munich 3-1 in last year's German Cup final

Holders Eintracht Frankfurt suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at fourth-tier Ulm in the first round of the German Cup.

Goals from Steffen Kienle and Vitalij Lux secured a memorable win for Ulm, who held on after Goncalo Paciencia halved the deficit in the final minute.

It is the first time the holders have lost in round one since Kaiserslautern fell to Greuther Furth in 1996.

Bayern Munich needed a late winner to see off their own fourth-division opponent Drochtersen/Assel.

Robert Lewandowski tapped in the only goal of the game in the 81st minute in front of a sell-out crowd of 7,800 at the Kehdinger Stadion.

Drochtersen/Assel, captained by a car salesman and featuring a tax advisor and a stonemason, are the club of a village of just 11,500 people north-west of Hamburg.

"It was a tough game, which can happen in the cup," said Bayern's new coach Niko Kovac, who left Frankfurt in the summer after guiding them to victory over his new club in last year's final.

"We didn't actually want that and knew what to expect. We acted too slowly, but the bottom line is that we are through."

Elsewhere, Brazil striker Joelinton scored a hat-trick for Hoffenheim in their 6-1 victory at third-division Kaiserslautern, while Davy Klaassen - newly signed from Everton - earned a penalty, which captain Max Kruse converted, on his competitive debut for Werder Bremen in a 6-1 win at fourth-tier side Wormatia Worms.