German Cup: Holders Frankfurt suffer shock loss but Bayern Munich through

Frankfurt beat Bayern Munich 3-1 in last year's German Cup final

Holders Eintracht Frankfurt suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at fourth-tier Ulm in the first round of the German Cup.

Goals from Steffen Kienle and Vitalij Lux secured a memorable win for Ulm, who held on after Goncalo Paciencia halved the deficit in the final minute.

It is the first time the holders have lost in round one since Kaiserslautern fell to Greuther Furth in 1996.

Bayern Munich needed a late winner to see off their own fourth-division opponent Drochtersen/Assel.

Robert Lewandowski tapped in the only goal of the game in the 81st minute in front of a sell-out crowd of 7,800 at the Kehdinger Stadion.

Drochtersen/Assel, captained by a car salesman and featuring a tax advisor and a stonemason, are the club of a village of just 11,500 people north-west of Hamburg.

"It was a tough game, which can happen in the cup," said Bayern's new coach Niko Kovac, who left Frankfurt in the summer after guiding them to victory over his new club in last year's final.

"We didn't actually want that and knew what to expect. We acted too slowly, but the bottom line is that we are through."

Elsewhere, Brazil striker Joelinton scored a hat-trick for Hoffenheim in their 6-1 victory at third-division Kaiserslautern, while Davy Klaassen - newly signed from Everton - earned a penalty, which captain Max Kruse converted, on his competitive debut for Werder Bremen in a 6-1 win at fourth-tier side Wormatia Worms.

Ulm players and staff celebrate their victory over holders Frankfurt

Line-ups

SSV Ulm 1846 Fußball

  • 39Ortag
  • 16StollBooked at 89mins
  • 4Krebs
  • 5Reichert
  • 3Schindele
  • 6CampagnaBooked at 65mins
  • 31Gutjahr
  • 10MorinaSubstituted forSchmidtsat 63'minutes
  • 13Nierichlo
  • 23KienleSubstituted forHoffmannat 82'minutes
  • 29LuxSubstituted forBraigat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Hundertmark
  • 2Bradara
  • 9Rathgeber
  • 11Braig
  • 15Schmidts
  • 18Beck
  • 25Hoffmann

Frankfurt

  • 1Rönnow
  • 19Abraham
  • 20HasebeBooked at 84mins
  • 13SalcedoBooked at 37minsSubstituted forMüllerat 79'minutes
  • 24da Costa
  • 16TorróSubstituted forMendes Paciênciaat 83'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 6de Guzmán
  • 15WillemsSubstituted forBlumat 70'minutes
  • 9Haller
  • 11GacinovicBooked at 90mins
  • 8Jovic

Substitutes

  • 7Blum
  • 23Russ
  • 27Müller
  • 28Rodrigues de Souza
  • 29Wiedwald
  • 33Tawatha
  • 39Mendes Paciência
Referee:
Timo Gerach
Attendance:
18,440

Match Stats

Home TeamSSV Ulm 1846 FußballAway TeamFrankfurt
Possession
Home27%
Away73%
Shots
Home14
Away17
Shots on Target
Home6
Away5
Corners
Home3
Away8
Fouls
Home18
Away12

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 18th August 2018

  • SSV Ulm 1846 FußballSSV Ulm 1846 Fußball2FrankfurtEintracht Frankfurt1
  • SV Drochtersen/AsselSV Drochtersen/Assel0Bayern MunichBayern Munich1
  • 1. CfR Pforzheim1. CfR Pforzheim0B LeverkusenBayer 04 Leverkusen1
  • 1. FC Kaiserslautern1. FC Kaiserslautern1Hoffenheim1899 Hoffenheim6
  • SV 07 ElversbergSV 07 Elversberg0WolfsburgVfL Wolfsburg1
  • SV LinxSV Linx1Nuremberg1. FC Nuremberg2
  • SV RödinghausenSV Rödinghausen3SG Dynamo DresdenSG Dynamo Dresden2
  • TuS DassendorfTuS Dassendorf0MSV DuisburgMSV Duisburg1
  • Wormatia WormsWormatia Worms1Werder BremenWerder Bremen6
  • FC Erzgebirge AueFC Erzgebirge Aue1MainzMainz 053
  • Rot-Weiß OberhausenRot-Weiß Oberhausen0SV SandhausenSV Sandhausen6
  • TuS ErndtebrückTuS Erndtebrück3HamburgHamburg SV5

