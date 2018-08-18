Arbroath top Scottish League One despite late Dumbarton equaliser

Bobby Linn scored for Arbroath against Dumbarton

Scottish League One leaders Arbroath were denied a third straight win by a late Dumbarton equaliser on Saturday.

Airdrieonians sit second following their win at Stenhousemuir, while Montrose climbed to third with victory over Brechin City.

Bottom side East Fife earned their first point of the season from a 2-2 draw with county rivals Raith Rovers.

It finished goalless between second-bottom Stranraer and sixth-place Forfar Athletic.

In Dumbarton, Ross Forbes rescued a point for the hosts with an injury-time effort from outside the box, cancelling out Bobby Linn's opener.

Airdrieonians were reduced to 10 men after just 13 minutes when Scott Robertson was dismissed, but took the lead before the break through Ryan Conroy's header.

Stenhousemuir equalised only four minutes later; a Sean Crichton own goal sending the sides in level at half-time.

Conroy's second - coming 11 minutes into the second half - proved decisive.

Early goals from Euan Henderson and Ross Campbell were enough to give Montrose all three points, despite Brechin's Boris Melingui's strike.

At Stark's Park, there were three penalties. Kevin Nisbett scored two for the hosts, while one of Scott Agnew's East Fife brace also came from the spot.

And Nisbett's second 15 minutes from time denied the visitors their first win of the season.