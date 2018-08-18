Harry Kane: How social media reacted to the Tottenham striker scoring in August

Going into the Fulham game, Kane had played 14 Premier League games in the month of August

It has been a favourite statistic for commentators for the past five seasons: "Harry Kane has never scored a Premier League goal in August."

But they are going to have to find an alternative bizarre football phenomenon from now on.

Going into Tottenham's match against Fulham, Kane had failed to score in 990 minutes of top-flight football in August.

If you are looking for a new Kane-based stat, have this one: he is the 222nd player to score in all 10 months of the Premier League season. You are welcome.

Kane's goal led people to jump to conclusions about the future of our world as we know it...

Others were more positive, and saw it as an opportunity to try their luck elsewhere...

And, despite Kane getting this particular monkey off his back, rival fans still managed to find a way to stick it to Tottenham's talisman...

Of course, none of this could stop Spurs fans from getting a tad carried away.

But Kane himself knew he had to score to silence the critics.

The 25-year-old told BBC Radio 5 live: "There has been a lot of talk about it every year and thankfully I got on the scoresheet.

"It is one of those things that you can't explain. I had chances today and everyone must be thinking it must be another one of those.

"I am not silly and I know people talk about it, but it is nice to put it to bed."

Sadly, it means the end of the long-running Twitter joke.

Fare-thee-well.

*frantically searches for new niche stats for Twitter-based ribbing*