BBC Sport - Watch: 'Stute defeat 10-man Warrenpoint

Watch: 'Stute defeat 10-man Warrenpoint

Institute captain Michael McCrudden scores twice as the Irish Premiership newcomers beat Warrenpoint Town 2-0 at the Brandywell.

The visitors' Danny Wallace was sent off for a lunging tackle on Jamie McIntyre in the 30th minute, before McCrudden slotted home from the spot after he was brought down by Eamon Scannell.

McCrudden added a spectacular second as Paddy McLaughlin's men made it two wins from three appearances on their return to the top flight.

Top videos

Video

Watch: 'Stute defeat 10-man Warrenpoint

Video

Fury fight will happen, insists Wilder

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Spurs need to be more clinical despite win - Pochettino

Video

Kenedy penalty was poor, but we lose as a team - Benitez

Video

Ronaldo, Matuidi & Can sing in Juventus initiation

Video

'Welcome Usain!' Bolt ready to start football career in Australia

Top Stories