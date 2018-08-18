BBC Sport - Kearney confirms Lyons' Blackburn trial

Kearney confirms Lyons' Blackburn trial

Coleraine manager Oran Kearney says midfielder Brad Lyons performed well on a recent trial at Blackburn Rovers but that he will not be moving to the English outfit.

Kearney was speaking after Lyons opened the scoring for the Bannsiders in their 2-2 draw against Glentoran at the Oval on Saturday.

"Brad acquitted himself really, really well but for us and for him, what they [Blackburn] were keen to do didn't suit any of the parties," said Kearney.

