BBC Sport - Kearney confirms Lyons' Blackburn trial
Kearney confirms Lyons' Blackburn trial
- From the section Irish Premiership
Coleraine manager Oran Kearney says midfielder Brad Lyons performed well on a recent trial at Blackburn Rovers but that he will not be moving to the English outfit.
Kearney was speaking after Lyons opened the scoring for the Bannsiders in their 2-2 draw against Glentoran at the Oval on Saturday.
"Brad acquitted himself really, really well but for us and for him, what they [Blackburn] were keen to do didn't suit any of the parties," said Kearney.