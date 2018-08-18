Kyle Lafferty: Rangers target may not leave Hearts, says Steven Naismith

Kyle Lafferty and Steven Naismith have played together at three different clubs

Steven Naismith is not convinced team-mate Kyle Lafferty will depart Hearts this month - because he has said before he is leaving a club only to "turn up a month later".

Talks are ongoing between Hearts and Rangers, who want to bring Lafferty back to Ibrox for a second spell.

The Northern Irishman handed his shirt to a young fan at the end of Hearts' League Cup win over Dunfermline.

"Kyle's said a few times that's his last game," Naismith told BBC Scotland.

"But then he's turned up a month later. In football, these things happen. If he moves on, he moves on."

Lafferty, 30, has scored 20 goals since moving to Hearts, most recently in the win over Celtic last weekend.

He came off the bench as Craig Levein's side beat Dunfermline Athletic to reach the Scottish League Cup quarter-finals and remain unbeaten in seven outings this term.

"As he's shown today, he'll give his all whenever required. But credit to the boys - they've kept him out of the team," said Naismith, Lafferty's former Rangers and Norwich City team-mate.