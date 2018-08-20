Premier League stats: Man City, Aguero, Cardiff, Tottenham, Chelsea

New season, same old Manchester City.

The champions have picked up where they left off last season and put six past Huddersfield, while one goalkeeper gave himself the chance of a unique hat-trick.

The newly promoted sides continue to struggle and two Chelsea players seem to have a telepathic connection.

BBC Sport takes a look at the key stats from the Premier League weekend...

Ruthless Aguero

Sergio Aguero reminding us how many he scored against Huddersfield

Manchester City romped to the title last season and smashed a number of records on the way, including:

Most points: 100

100 Most wins: 31

31 Consecutive wins: 18

18 Most away wins: 16

16 Most goals: 106

106 Highest goal difference: +79

+79 Biggest points margin to second: 19

19 Most passes in a game: 903

And they put on another devastating attacking display in their 6-1 thrashing of Huddersfield on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola's side were given a helping hand by Terriers goalkeeper Ben Hamer on more than one occasion, but managed to find the net six times from their 32 efforts on goal.

But City's barrage of more than a shot every three minutes was a long way off their own record of 44 attempts in a game, clocked up against QPR in May 2012. Does that game ring a bell?

Ah yes, it was another ruthless display by striker Sergio Agueroooooo, who has now entered the list of top 10 Premier League goalscorers.

Have a go at our quiz. (Don't scroll down as some answers will be revealed. You're only cheating yourself if you do.)

Can you name the all-time top 10 Premier League top scorers? How to play Score: 0 / 10 03:00 Disable Timer Start quiz You scored 0 / 10 Share your score with your friends! Copy and share link Rank Goals Player 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Give up!

Aguero has netted 146 times for City since joining from Atletico Madrid in 2011 and now has the same amount of goals as former Tottenham and Manchester United striker Teddy Sheringham.

Another ex-Spurs frontman, Les Ferdinand, is the next in Aguero's sights with 149 goals, while former England forward Michael Owen struck one more.

Ratio-wise, Aguero has the best record of any player in the top 10. He has found the net every 106 minutes - 16 minutes better than former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry.

The Argentine's hat-trick was his ninth for City, taking him second on that list alongside former Liverpool and Leeds striker Robbie Fowler. Newcastle great Alan Shearer leads the way with 11 trebles.

Will Aguero break that record?

Top of the spots

Being a goalkeeper is a thankless task. Make a save and you get a pat on the back; make a mistake and people will remind you about it for the rest of your life.

Cardiff keeper Neil Etheridge was on Fulham's books for six years but never managed a top-flight appearance for them. However, he finally got his break this season in spectacular fashion.

Etheridge, the first Filipino to play in the Premier League, kept out Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson's penalty last week - and followed that up by saving Kenedy's spot-kick for Newcastle on Saturday.

It made him the first keeper to save a penalty in each of his first two appearances in the division, and the last man to keep out spot-kicks in consecutive matches in one season was former Denmark international Thomas Sorensen for Stoke in 2009.

Neil Warnock's Cardiff side face Everton next Saturday and Etheridge could become the first goalkeeper to complete the hat-trick of saving penalties in three straight games.

Marco Silva's players had better start practising.

Goalkeepers with the most penalties saved in the Premier League Penalties faced Penalties saved David James 63 13 Thomas Sorensen 50 12 Shay Given 66 10 Brad Friedel 51 10 Mark Schwarzer 49 10 Jussi Jaaskelainen 52 9 Robert Green 35 9 Heurelho Gomes 34 9 Edwin van der Sar 31 8 Simon Mignolet 28 8

Comeback kings

Never write Bournemouth off.

The south coast club maintained their 100% winning start to the season by beating West Ham at London Stadium, after victory over Cardiff on the opening day.

But Eddie Howe's side did it the hard way again, falling behind to Marko Arnautovic's penalty before Wilson and Steve Cook turned the match around.

The Cherries have now won four consecutive top-flight games for the first time and ended a three-year run of not winning successive games in London.

The comeback against the Hammers means they have gained 19 points from losing positions in the Premier League this year - seven more than any other side.

The team to gain the most points from losing positions in Premier League history? Tottenham with 350. Yep, we're surprised too.

Bullying the new boys

Talking of Tottenham...

There has been plenty of chat about a lack of summer signings and issues with their new stadium, but it has not affected the form of the players on the pitch.

England captain Harry Kane ended his barren run in the month of August by netting for Spurs in their 3-1 win over Premier League newcomers Fulham.

Mauricio Pochettino's side have now won a competition record 19 straight games at home against newly promoted sides, with Chelsea's 16-game run, which ended in 2001, the next best.

The finest overall record - home and away - against promoted sides was Chelsea's 27 game winning streak between October 2002 and November 2006.

Meanwhile, the Cottagers and their fellow promoted sides have found it difficult on their return to the top flight, with all three teams winless after two games, though Wolves and Cardiff have picked up a point each.

You have to look back to the 2004-05 season for the longest wait for one of the newly promoted teams to get a win on the board.

Crystal Palace, Norwich and West Brom all failed to earn three points in their first seven games, before Palace and the Baggies were victorious on their eighth attempt.

Deadly duos

Lampard and Drogba, best friends forever

Chelsea finished fifth last season but have started the new campaign in superb fashion under new manager Maurizio Sarri, winning both of their games so far.

Their "chaotic classic" against London rivals Arsenal contained end-to-end action and five goals, one of those being scored by Blues striker Alvaro Morata.

The Spaniard has struggled for form and confidence since January - only finding the net twice in the league - but he is more than happy to convert when receiving the ball from compatriot Cesar Azpilicueta.

Azpilicueta has provided seven assists for Morata since the start of last season, which is impressive for a defender, and the same number as Riyad Mahrez - now of Manchester City - for Leicester team-mate Jamie Vardy during that period.

But they have a long way to go to match the record held by a former Chelsea duo, with Frank Lampard laying on 24 assists for Didier Drogba between 2004 and 2012.

Best friends forever.