Rotherham United v Millwall

Rotherham may start striker Jamie Proctor, who came off the bench to score in Tuesday's 3-2 defeat by Hull.

Billy Jones is a doubt as he struggles with a hip injury.

Millwall could include striker Tom Bradshaw in their squad after his loan move from Barnsley on Thursday.

The Lions may still be without Shaun Williams, who missed the midweek defeat at Sheffield Wednesday because of family reasons, and George Saville, who went off injured at half-time.

Match facts