Scottish Premiership
Motherwell12:15Rangers
Venue: Fir Park

Motherwell v Rangers

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

MATCH STATS

  • Motherwell are winless in their previous 40 league matches against Rangers (D11 L29) since a 1-0 win on Boxing Day in 2002.
  • Rangers have only failed to score in one of their previous 17 top-flight matches against Motherwell (0-0 in May 2012), netting 48 goals in this time (2.8 per game).
  • Motherwell have lost both of their opening two league games of the season for the second successive campaign, having not done so in any of the eight seasons prior to that.
  • Rangers are winless in their past five away games in the Scottish Premiership (D4 L1); only once before have they gone on a longer run without a win on their travels in the top flight (seven games between August and November 2005).
  • Rangers have had a man sent off in both of their league matches at the start of the season.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts33006159
2Hibernian31205235
3Aberdeen31203215
4Rangers21103124
5Kilmarnock31112114
6Livingston31113304
7St Johnstone311123-14
8Celtic21013213
9Hamilton210124-23
10St Mirren310225-33
11Dundee300314-30
12Motherwell200204-40
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Explore the BBC