Watford v Crystal Palace

Young Crystal Palace full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka impressed against Liverpool before being sent off

TEAM NEWS

Watford have no new injury concerns as they aim to add to two opening wins with victory against Crystal Palace.

Nathaniel Chalobah, Tom Cleverley, Gerard Deulofeu and Stefano Okaka remain out.

Crystal Palace right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka is banned for one game following a red card in the home defeat by Liverpool last weekend, with Joel Ward set to deputise.

Connor Wickham is nearing a return after 21 months out with a knee injury.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@bbcjohnmurray: Watford's flying start means they could achieve something they've never managed before - win their first three matches of a top-flight season.

The cautionary lesson for them from a year ago, though, is how West Brom won their first two and went on to finish bottom of the league.

I would be surprised if the Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson does not try to use the feeling of injustice they clearly had after Monday night's defeat to Liverpool as an extra motivation for this one.

But even at this early stage of his development, the exciting young right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka will be missed.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Watford have started very well with wins over Brighton and Burnley and have the makings of a very promising partnership up front.

Prediction: 1-0

Lawro's full predictions v actors Idris Elba and Aml Ameen

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Watford have won just two of their last 16 matches against Crystal Palace, losing 10 and drawing four.

Palace have lost only one of their last 13 league encounters at Vicarage Road, a 2-0 defeat in the Championship in 2009.

Last season's 0-0 stalemate at Watford was the first goalless draw in this fixture for 10 years.

Watford

Watford are aiming to win their opening three top-flight league games of a season for the first time.

They most recently began a season with three straight league wins in 1998, in the second tier.

The Hornets have lost just once at Vicarage Road in the Premier League in 2018, a 2-1 defeat by Burnley in April, winning five and drawing three matches.

Troy Deeney has scored four of Watford's five goals against Crystal Palace in the last eight meetings.

He also scored an own goal during this run, in a 1-0 defeat at Selhurst Park in March 2017.

Crystal Palace