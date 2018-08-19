Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Boyata, Rangers, Liverpool, Spurs, Hearts, Lafferty, Aberdeen, Moyes, Kilmarnock

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Former Manchester United manager David Moyes has emerged as a leading candidate to become the new head coach of the United States national team. (Sunday Herald)

Tottenham Hotspur are considering making a £10m bid for 21-year-old Celtic and Scotland defender Kieran Tierney in January. (Sunday Express)

Belgium centre-half Dedryck Boyata has insisted there are no problems with his Celtic team-mates and he will return to training on Monday after manager Brendan Rodgers suggested he had failed to travel to Greece for their Champions League defeat by AEK Athens despite being fit. (Sunday Mail)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers says Dedryck Boyata could return to his squad for Thursday's Europa League qualifier against Suduva - if the defender apologises to the club's staff and players for not playing in their Champions League qualifier against AEK Athens. (Sunday Herald)

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths insists there will be no resentment towards Dedryck Boyata from his team-mates after the Belgium defender failed to play in Tuesday's Champions League qualifying defeat by AEK Athens. (Scottish Sun On Sunday)

Manager Steven Gerrard, who has targeted Bournemouth centre-half Jack Simpson and Hearts striker Kyle Lafferty, has told Rangers' board that two more signings will allow his side to compete on all fronts this season. (Sunday Mail)

Hearts manager Craig Levein has played down suggestions that Kyle Lafferty throwing his shirt into the crowd after their win over Dunfermline Athletic was a sign the striker is about to leave for Rangers, stressing that the Northern Irishman does the same thing ever week. (Sunday Mail)

Scotland coach James McFadden thinks Hearts' Steven Naismith can still have a key role for the national team now that the 31-year-old is showing good form on loan from Norwich City and the forward has been pencilled into manager Alex McLeish's squad for next month's friendly against Belgium. (Scotland On Sunday)

Liverpool are poised to give 24-year-old Scotland left-back Andrew Robertson a big pay rise after his impressive debut season at Anfield. (Sunday Mirror)

Kilmarnock defender Greg Taylor could win a surprise call-up to Alex McLeish's Scotland squad despite strength in depth at left-back. (Scottish Sun On Sunday, print edition)

Stephen O'Donnell admits he told his dad not to waste money on travelling to Peru and Mexico as he did not expect to play for Scotland only for the Kilmarnock right-back to win his first two caps. (Sunday Times, print edition)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says Graham Dorrans can still play a part for the Glasgow side this season once the Scotland midfielder returns from long-term injury. (Evening Times)

Scotland centre-half Mark Reynolds, who is sidelined until next year through injury, admits he considered leaving Aberdeen after dropping to the bench under Derek McInnes but decided to stay because he has a good relationship with the manager and belief in his own ability. (Sunday Mail)

RUGBY UNION GOSSIP

There will be a new-look Celtic Cup this season, but Scottish Rugby has decided not to become involved and the competition will instead feature all four Irish provinces and Welsh regions. (Scotland On Sunday)