Scottish League Cup: Rangers host Ayr, Celtic travel to St Johnstone
- From the section Scottish League Cup
Steven Gerrard's Rangers will face Championship side Ayr United in the quarter-finals of the League Cup.
Holders Celtic, who are aiming to win the competition for the third year running, face a trip to McDiarmid Park to play St Johnstone.
Hearts will be at home to last season's runners-up Motherwell, while the winner of Sunday's game between Hibernian and Ross County will host Aberdeen.
Ties will be played during the midweek of 25/26 September.