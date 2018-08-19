Scottish League Cup: Rangers host Ayr, Celtic travel to St Johnstone

Ayr United played Rangers in the Scottish Cup last season
Ayr United played Rangers in the Scottish Cup last season

Steven Gerrard's Rangers will face Championship side Ayr United in the quarter-finals of the League Cup.

Holders Celtic, who are aiming to win the competition for the third year running, face a trip to McDiarmid Park to play St Johnstone.

Hearts will be at home to last season's runners-up Motherwell, while the winner of Sunday's game between Hibernian and Ross County will host Aberdeen.

Ties will be played during the midweek of 25/26 September.

Find out more

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Also in Sport