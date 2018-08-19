Lizzie Arnot: Scotland cap hails 'amazing' late goal for Manchester United Women

Lizzie Arnot tucked in on her debut to stun Liverpool and earn Manchester United a huge win

Scotland international Lizzie Arnot says scoring Manchester United Women's first competitive goal in 13 years was "amazing".

United disbanded their senior women's team in February 2005, as it was not deemed part of their "core business".

In their first game back, Arnot's late winner gave her side a 1-0 win over Liverpool in the Continental Tyres Cup.

"It's a bit surreal," Arnot told BBC Sport. "To be on the end of it, it was just right place, right time."

Arnot was one of two Scots who left Hibernian Ladies in summer for full-time football at Manchester United, with Kirsty Smith also starting in the historic fixture.

"It's such an honour, it's a dream come true," Arnot said of her move. "When I got the chance I was just buzzing and it's such an honour to be out on the pitch.

"It's so important to get the first win. We've still got things to work on and learn - we've only been together for six weeks - but we can take a lot of positives so we're happy with that."

United head coach Casey Stoney said the goal could not have been scored by "a nicer, more genuine person".

She said: "She's a fantastic girl. Her outputs in training are unbelievable and she got her just rewards today."

Glasgow City back on top

Meanwhile, the Scottish Women's Premier League title race took another twist with Glasgow City reclaiming top spot from Hibs with just six games left.

City, who on Monday clinched a place in the last 32 of the Champions League where they will face Somatio Barcelona of Cyprus, beat Forfar Farmington 6-0 to move ahead on goal difference.

Hibs beat Spartans 2-0, while third-placed Celtic were 4-1 winners over Hamilton Academical.

Rangers failed to take advantage of Forfar's defeat to move back into the top four - Eva Rule's last minute goal for Stirling University giving them a 3-2 win at New Tinto Park.

In SWPL2, Motherwell could clinch promotion next Sunday in Eddie Wolecki Black's final game in charge of the club before his move to Celtic.

A 3-2 win over nearest challengers Kilmarnock put them just one win away from confirming the title.