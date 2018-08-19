Manchester City v Huddersfield: David Silva's baby steals show as City mascot

Manchester City midfielder David Silva marked his 250th Premier League appearance with a stunning free-kick against Huddersfield, but a special guest stole the show before the match kicked off.

The Spaniard carried his eight-month-old son on to the pitch at the Etihad as the teams lined up before City's thumping 6-1 victory.

Mateo, born prematurely in December 2017, spent the first five months of his life in hospital.

In January, Silva said his son was "fighting day by day" after being born at 25 weeks, and in May the youngster was given the all-clear to go home.

Silva said City manager Pep Guardiola's understanding means he will be in "debt forever" to him.

He said: "I want to say thank you to the fans, my team-mates, the staff, club and especially to the manager for understanding my situation. You are a top human being."

Team-mate Benjamin Mendy summed up the heartwarming moment after the match...

