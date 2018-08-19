Watford head coach Javi Gracia is keen to "enjoy the moment" as his side scores away from home for the first time since January to continue their winning start to the Premier League season.

MATCH REPORT: Burnley 1-3 Watford

Watch highlights of Sunday's Premier League matches on Match of the Day 2, Sunday 19 August, from 22:30 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website.