BBC Sport - Brighton 3-2 Manchester United: Chris Hughton pleased with 'deserved' win
A victory Brighton very much deserved - Hughton
Brighton manager Chris Hughton says his side "very much deserved" their 3-2 victory over a lacklustre Manchester United at the Amex Stadium.
