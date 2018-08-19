Huddersfield boss David Wagner admits that he "hoped for more" against Manchester City, but "didn't expect more" after they suffered a 6-1 thrashing by the Premier League champions.

Watch highlights of Sunday's Premier League matches on Match of the Day, Sunday 19 August from 22:30 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website.