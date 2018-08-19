Wilfred Ndidi: Leicester midfielder signs new six-year deal

Ndidi (right) has made 63 appearances for Leicester

Nigeria international Wilfred Ndidi has signed a new six-year deal with Leicester City.

The 21-year-old midfielder has made 63 appearances for the Foxes since joining from Genk for £15m in January 2017.

Ndidi has won the club's young player of the year award in consecutive seasons at King Power Stadium.

"I have enjoyed every moment of my time with the football club, so I'm thrilled to be here for six more years," Ndidi told Leicester's website.

He added: "Together with my team-mates and our wonderful supporters, I hope we can look forward to many more fantastic moments."

Ndidi started all three games for Nigeria at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, as they finished third in Group D behind Croatia and Argentina.