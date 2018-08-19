Livingston: Kenny Miller in talks to be replaced after just two Premiership games

Kenny Miller has been Livingston player-manager for seven weeks

Kenny Miller's seven-week tenure as Livingston manager could soon be over after talks with the club's board on Sunday.

Some within the club are believed to be unhappy with the performances of the 38-year-old both on and off the pitch.

Miller only took over as player-manager at the West Lothian club at the end of June, taking charge of seven games in the Premiership and League Cup.

No one from Livingston was available for comment on Sunday evening.

The newly-promoted side finished top of their League Cup section; beating Airdrieonians, Annan Athletic and Berwick Rangers, and winning a penalty shoot-out with Hamilton Academical.

After losing to champions Celtic in their first Premiership game, they drew with Kilmarnock before losing to Motherwell in the second round of the League Cup on Saturday.