Spanish La Liga
Real Madrid21:15Getafe
Venue: Santiago Bernabéu, Spain

Real Madrid v Getafe

Line-ups

Real Madrid

  • 1Navas
  • 2Carvajal
  • 6Nacho
  • 4Ramos
  • 12Marcelo
  • 24Ceballos
  • 8Kroos
  • 22Isco
  • 11Bale
  • 9Benzema
  • 20Asensio

Substitutes

  • 5Varane
  • 10Modric
  • 14Casemiro
  • 17Vázquez
  • 21Mayoral
  • 25Courtois
  • 28Paixão de Oliveira Júnior

Getafe

  • 13Soria
  • 22Suárez
  • 4González
  • 2Dakonam
  • 6Cabrera
  • 8Portillo
  • 18Arambarri
  • 10Shibasaki
  • 20Maksimovic
  • 11Ndiaye
  • 19Molina

Substitutes

  • 1Chichizola
  • 3Pacheco Antunes
  • 7Mata
  • 9Rodríguez
  • 14Guardiola Navarro
  • 21Miquel
  • 23Alejo
Referee:
Javier Estrada Fernández

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 19th August 2018

  • EibarEibar1HuescaHuesca2
  • Rayo VallecanoRayo Vallecano1SevillaSevilla4
  • Real MadridReal Madrid21:15GetafeGetafe

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona11003033
2Sevilla11004133
3Levante11003033
4Huesca11002113
5Real Sociedad11002113
6Girona10100001
7Real Valladolid10100001
8Espanyol10101101
9Celta Vigo10101101
10Ath Bilbao00000000
11Atl Madrid00000000
12Getafe00000000
13Leganés00000000
14Real Madrid00000000
15Valencia00000000
16Eibar100112-10
17Villarreal100112-10
18Real Betis100103-30
19Rayo Vallecano100114-30
20Alavés100103-30
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories