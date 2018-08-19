Spanish La Liga
Rayo Vallecano1Sevilla4

Rayo Vallecano 1-4 Sevilla: Andre Silva scores hat-trick on La Liga debut

AC Milan spent a reported £34m on signing Andre Silva, left, from Porto but he had a difficult season in Aerie A

Andre Silva scored a hat-trick on his La Liga debut as Sevilla won comfortably at Rayo Vallecano.

The Portugal international, 22, joined on loan from Italian giants AC Milan on 11 August after scoring just two Serie A goals in 24 games last season.

But it took him just 45 minutes at Sevilla to equal that tally before he scored a third in the second half.

Franco Vazquez had opened the scoring while Adri Embarba got a late consolation for Rayo with a penalty.

Line-ups

Rayo Vallecano

  • 1García
  • 2Román Triguero
  • 21Ba
  • 5Dorado Ramírez
  • 7Moreno Lopera
  • 16Amat
  • 10Kakuta
  • 4MedránSubstituted forGuerra Rodríguezat 68'minutes
  • 22PozoBooked at 12minsSubstituted forAdvínculaat 76'minutes
  • 11Embarba
  • 8Trejo

Substitutes

  • 6Elustondo
  • 17Advíncula
  • 19Bangoura
  • 24Guerra Rodríguez
  • 28Akieme
  • 29Moreno
  • 30Morro

Sevilla

  • 1Vaclik
  • 25Mercado
  • 4Kjaer
  • 3Gómez
  • 16Navas
  • 7Mesa
  • 10BanegaSubstituted forAmadouat 70'minutes
  • 18EscuderoSubstituted forVidalat 61'minutes
  • 17SarabiaSubstituted forMurielat 77'minutes
  • 22Vázquez
  • 12André Silva

Substitutes

  • 5Amadou
  • 8Nolito
  • 9Ben Yedder
  • 11Vidal
  • 13Soriano
  • 14Muriel
  • 24Gnagnon
Referee:
Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz
Attendance:
11,626

Match Stats

Home TeamRayo VallecanoAway TeamSevilla
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home13
Away17
Shots on Target
Home2
Away8
Corners
Home2
Away6
Fouls
Home6
Away15

Live Text

Match ends, Rayo Vallecano 1, Sevilla 4.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Rayo Vallecano 1, Sevilla 4.

Attempt missed. Javi Guerra (Rayo Vallecano) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a set piece situation.

Foul by Simon Kjaer (Sevilla).

Javi Guerra (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Offside, Sevilla. Franco Vázquez tries a through ball, but Jesús Navas is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Gaël Kakuta (Rayo Vallecano) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Óscar Trejo.

Attempt missed. André Silva (Sevilla) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Luis Muriel.

Adrián Embarba (Rayo Vallecano) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Gaël Kakuta with a cross.

Offside, Sevilla. Gabriel Mercado tries a through ball, but Luis Muriel is caught offside.

Goal!

Goal! Rayo Vallecano 1, Sevilla 4. Adrián Embarba (Rayo Vallecano) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

VAR: Penalty Kick. Referee decision on field cancelled.

Delay in match (Sevilla). Video Review.

Penalty conceded by Roque Mesa (Sevilla) after a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty Rayo Vallecano. Adrián Embarba draws a foul in the penalty area.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

VAR: Goal. Referee decision on field cancelled.

Delay in match (Sevilla). Video Review.

Goal!

Goal! Rayo Vallecano 0, Sevilla 4. André Silva (Sevilla) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Franco Vázquez with a through ball.

Substitution

Substitution, Sevilla. Luis Muriel replaces Pablo Sarabia.

Substitution

Substitution, Rayo Vallecano. Luis Advíncula replaces José Pozo.

Foul by Roque Mesa (Sevilla).

Óscar Trejo (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Pablo Sarabia (Sevilla) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Jesús Navas (Sevilla) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pablo Sarabia with a headed pass.

Attempt missed. Ibrahim Amadou (Sevilla) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by André Silva.

Substitution

Substitution, Sevilla. Ibrahim Amadou replaces Éver Banega.

Attempt missed. Gaël Kakuta (Rayo Vallecano) header from very close range is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Adrián Embarba with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Rayo Vallecano. Javi Guerra replaces Álvaro Medrán.

Offside, Sevilla. Aleix Vidal tries a through ball, but Franco Vázquez is caught offside.

Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Óscar Trejo.

Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Abdoulaye Ba.

Attempt saved. Pablo Sarabia (Sevilla) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jesús Navas.

Foul by Aleix Vidal (Sevilla).

José Pozo (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Éver Banega (Sevilla).

Álvaro Medrán (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Sevilla. Éver Banega tries a through ball, but Jesús Navas is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Sevilla. Aleix Vidal replaces Sergio Escudero.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona11003033
2Sevilla11004133
3Levante11003033
4Real Madrid11002023
5Huesca11002113
6Real Sociedad11002113
7Girona10100001
8Real Valladolid10100001
9Espanyol10101101
10Celta Vigo10101101
11Ath Bilbao00000000
12Atl Madrid00000000
13Leganés00000000
14Valencia00000000
15Eibar100112-10
16Villarreal100112-10
17Getafe100102-20
18Real Betis100103-30
19Rayo Vallecano100114-30
20Alavés100103-30
View full Spanish La Liga table

