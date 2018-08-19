Match ends, Sassuolo 1, Inter Milan 0.
Inter Milan beaten by Sassuolo in Serie A opener
Inter Milan, tipped by many to be Juventus' likeliest title rivals this season, fell to a surprise defeat in their opening match at Sassuolo.
After a busy summer of transfers, Inter boss Luciano Spalletti gave debuts to Stefan de Vrij, Matteo Politano, Lautaro Martinez and Kwadwo Asamoah.
But Domenico Berardi's first-half penalty gave the home side victory.
Roma, who also recruited heavily in the transfer window, needed a last-minute Edin Dzeko goal to beat Torino.
Serie A newcomers Parma, who went bankrupt before securing three successive promotions to the top flight, let slip a two-goal lead to draw against Udinese.
Empoli beat Cagliari 2-0, while SPAL defeated Bologna 1-0.
Line-ups
Sassuolo
- 47Consigli
- 21Lirola Kosok
- 23Magnani
- 31Ferrari
- 6Oliveira da SilvaBooked at 16mins
- 68BourabiaSubstituted forSensiat 64'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 4Magnanelli
- 32DuncanBooked at 6mins
- 25Berardi
- 27BoatengSubstituted forBabacarat 85'minutes
- 34Di FrancescoSubstituted forBogaat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Djuricic
- 10Matri
- 12Sensi
- 17Sernicola
- 19Odgaard
- 20Boga
- 28Satalino
- 30Babacar
- 39Dell'Orco
- 73Locatelli
- 79Pegolo
- 98Adjapong
Inter Milan
- 1Handanovic
- 33D'Ambrosio
- 6de Vrij
- 23MirandaBooked at 25mins
- 29Chagas EstevaoSubstituted forPerisicat 45'minutes
- 16Politano
- 8VecinoBooked at 54mins
- 77BrozovicSubstituted forKaramohat 86'minutes
- 18Asamoah
- 10MartínezSubstituted forKeitaat 69'minutes
- 9Icardi
Substitutes
- 2Vrsaljko
- 5Gagliardini
- 7Karamoh
- 11Keita
- 13Ranocchia
- 20Valero Iglesias
- 27Padelli
- 37Skriniar
- 44Perisic
- 87Candreva
- Referee:
- Maurizio Mariani
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home23
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sassuolo 1, Inter Milan 0.
Foul by Miranda (Inter Milan).
Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Gianmarco Ferrari.
Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo).
Matías Vecino (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Khouma Babacar (Sassuolo).
Attempt missed. Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ivan Perisic with a cross.
Attempt saved. Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matteo Politano with a cross.
Booking
Stefano Sensi (Sassuolo) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Matías Vecino (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Stefano Sensi (Sassuolo).
Kwadwo Asamoah (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alfred Duncan (Sassuolo).
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Yann Karamoh replaces Marcelo Brozovic.
Attempt missed. Alfred Duncan (Sassuolo) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Domenico Berardi.
Substitution
Substitution, Sassuolo. Khouma Babacar replaces Kevin-Prince Boateng.
Attempt missed. Matteo Politano (Inter Milan) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Mauro Icardi.
Attempt blocked. Keita (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kwadwo Asamoah.
Danilo D'Ambrosio (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Rogerio (Sassuolo).
Keita (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Dangerous play by Alfred Duncan (Sassuolo).
Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stefano Sensi (Sassuolo).
Offside, Inter Milan. Marcelo Brozovic tries a through ball, but Mauro Icardi is caught offside.
Kwadwo Asamoah (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Alfred Duncan (Sassuolo).
Offside, Sassuolo. Domenico Berardi tries a through ball, but Kevin-Prince Boateng is caught offside.
Foul by Danilo D'Ambrosio (Inter Milan).
Jeremie Boga (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Sassuolo. Jeremie Boga replaces Federico Di Francesco.
Kwadwo Asamoah (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo).
Miranda (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alfred Duncan (Sassuolo).
Keita (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Francesco Magnanelli (Sassuolo).