Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho was unimpressed with his side's display in their 2-1 defeat to Brighton last Sunday.

TEAM NEWS

Manchester United could welcome back Alexis Sanchez, who was ruled out of the defeat by Brighton because of a groin problem.

Nemanja Matic and Antonio Valencia may also be available after injuries.

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino remains without Son Heung-min as he is still on international duty with South Korea at the Asian Games.

Victor Wanyama has returned to training following a knee injury but is not expected to be involved on Monday.

RADIO 5 LIVE COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@bbcjohnmurray: The mood of the Manchester United manager looks likely to improve only with the winning of football matches.

That is something they have been consistently able to do at Old Trafford against Tottenham in the four years that Mauricio Pochettino has been in charge.

In their most recent meeting, the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley in April, United ended Spurs' hopes of winning their first trophy under the Argentine.

But Tottenham have won two out of two, Harry Kane has broken his August goal-scoring duck, and their mood will be to add to Jose Mourinho's recent discomfort.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho: "Against Brighton, we made mistakes, we paid for the mistakes and we lost.

"I think you look at football in a very pragmatic way, normally you get what you deserve, so if we want to win against a good team against Tottenham, we cannot make mistakes.

"In big matches last season we managed to get lots of good results, which in the end are points like the other points in the other matches. But for the supporters, normally it has a little different feeling."

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino: "We are a big club of course, we need to be bigger of course and we are on the way to be a bigger club. But after four years, many people say we haven't won anything.

"That is history. We are trying to set the basis to win, we are breaking records about good results but of course it is not enough."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Tottenham have lost their past five trips to Old Trafford, scoring just once.

Manchester United will be hurting after being rolled over by Brighton. There seem to be some tensions there and there will be people with points to prove.

Prediction: 2-1

Romelu Lukaku has the worst goals per minutes ratio versus Tottenham of any of the 27 Premier League teams he has scored against.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Tottenham's 21 defeats at Old Trafford is the most by any away team at a single stadium in Premier League history.

Spurs have lost four consecutive league matches away at United without scoring.

Manchester United

Only in the 1992-93 season have the Red Devils lost more than one of their opening three matches of a Premier League campaign.

A London team has not won away against Manchester United in the Premier League since Spurs' victory on New Year's Day 2014. Since then, London clubs have taken just seven points from a possible 66 at Old Trafford.

United's next Premier League home defeat will be their 50th in the competition at Old Trafford. Thirty one percent of those defeats have happened since Sir Alex Ferguson left as manager.

Since taking over ahead of the 2016-17 season, Jose Mourinho has guided his team to 153 points - 16 fewer than Spurs and 32 less than Manchester City.

Tottenham