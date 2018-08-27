National League
Hartlepool15:00Chesterfield
Venue: Victoria Park

Hartlepool United v Chesterfield

Match details to follow.

Monday 27th August 2018

  • AldershotAldershot Town15:00Sutton UnitedSutton United
  • BarnetBarnet15:00Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge
  • BraintreeBraintree Town15:00Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United
  • BromleyBromley15:00Havant & WaterloovilleHavant & Waterlooville
  • EastleighEastleigh15:00EbbsfleetEbbsfleet United
  • HalifaxFC Halifax Town15:00GatesheadGateshead
  • HartlepoolHartlepool United15:00ChesterfieldChesterfield
  • Leyton OrientLeyton Orient15:00DoverDover Athletic
  • Maidstone UnitedMaidstone United15:00Boreham WoodBoreham Wood
  • SalfordSalford City15:00BarrowBarrow
  • Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors15:00WrexhamWrexham
  • FyldeAFC Fylde17:15HarrogateHarrogate Town

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wrexham6420113814
2Fylde6330103712
3Harrogate6330126612
4Halifax6402115612
5Sutton United633085312
6Gateshead632196311
7Ebbsfleet631284410
8Barrow631297210
9Leyton Orient624086210
10Solihull Moors631289-110
11Chesterfield63039729
12Hartlepool62318719
13Eastleigh630378-19
14Salford62229908
15Boreham Wood622246-28
16Maidstone United6213710-37
17Bromley613278-16
18Havant & Waterlooville6132912-36
19Barnet612338-55
20Maidenhead United6114712-54
21Dover6114814-64
22Aldershot6114310-74
23Braintree6024510-52
24Dag & Red6015611-51
