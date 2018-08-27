Barnet v Dagenham & Redbridge
-
- From the section Conference
Match details to follow.
Match details to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Wrexham
|6
|4
|2
|0
|11
|3
|8
|14
|2
|Fylde
|6
|3
|3
|0
|10
|3
|7
|12
|3
|Harrogate
|6
|3
|3
|0
|12
|6
|6
|12
|4
|Halifax
|6
|4
|0
|2
|11
|5
|6
|12
|5
|Sutton United
|6
|3
|3
|0
|8
|5
|3
|12
|6
|Gateshead
|6
|3
|2
|1
|9
|6
|3
|11
|7
|Ebbsfleet
|6
|3
|1
|2
|8
|4
|4
|10
|8
|Barrow
|6
|3
|1
|2
|9
|7
|2
|10
|9
|Leyton Orient
|6
|2
|4
|0
|8
|6
|2
|10
|10
|Solihull Moors
|6
|3
|1
|2
|8
|9
|-1
|10
|11
|Chesterfield
|6
|3
|0
|3
|9
|7
|2
|9
|12
|Hartlepool
|6
|2
|3
|1
|8
|7
|1
|9
|13
|Eastleigh
|6
|3
|0
|3
|7
|8
|-1
|9
|14
|Salford
|6
|2
|2
|2
|9
|9
|0
|8
|15
|Boreham Wood
|6
|2
|2
|2
|4
|6
|-2
|8
|16
|Maidstone United
|6
|2
|1
|3
|7
|10
|-3
|7
|17
|Bromley
|6
|1
|3
|2
|7
|8
|-1
|6
|18
|Havant & Waterlooville
|6
|1
|3
|2
|9
|12
|-3
|6
|19
|Barnet
|6
|1
|2
|3
|3
|8
|-5
|5
|20
|Maidenhead United
|6
|1
|1
|4
|7
|12
|-5
|4
|21
|Dover
|6
|1
|1
|4
|8
|14
|-6
|4
|22
|Aldershot
|6
|1
|1
|4
|3
|10
|-7
|4
|23
|Braintree
|6
|0
|2
|4
|5
|10
|-5
|2
|24
|Dag & Red
|6
|0
|1
|5
|6
|11
|-5
|1