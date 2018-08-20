Livingston: Kenny Miller leaves player-manager role after just seven weeks

Miller guided Livingston to three wins and two draws in his seven games in charge

Kenny Miller's seven-week tenure as Livingston player-manager is over.

Miller only took the position at the West Lothian club at the end of June after succeeding David Hopkin, who led them back to the Premiership.

A club statement said they "have amicably agreed to part company" with the former Rangers striker, 38, after talks over the weekend.

The club "felt the player-manager role wasn't working" and wanted Miller "to revert to a full-time manager's role".

"Kenny however feels that he isn't ready to give up his football career at this time," it added.

"As a result the club and Kenny have amicably agreed to part company.

"Livingston Football Club would like to thank Kenny for his honesty and openness, and wish him well for the future."

Miller played in all seven of Livingston's matches this season, scoring one goal.

The former Scotland striker admitted when he took the job on 30 June that he was in two minds over whether to concentrate on continuing his playing career, with other Premiership clubs like Aberdeen and St Mirren keen on his services after a controversial departure from Rangers.

But he told the BBC's Football Focus programme on Saturday that he was "loving" the challenge of combining playing and managing at Livingston.

"I always wanted to get into management and it was always going to be that next step for me," he said.

"This came up a bit out of the blue. But I want to get to the top in the management game and you need to start somewhere.

"I feel it is a fantastic opportunity. Not a lot of people get an opportunity to start in the top flight, under circumstances where it isn't broken and you don't have to come in and make a raft of changes."

Miller retained Hopkin's assistant David Martindale and worked with the existing backroom staff at the club.

The newly-promoted side finished top of their League Cup section; beating Airdrieonians, Annan Athletic and Berwick Rangers, and winning a penalty shoot-out with Hamilton Academical.

After losing 3-1 at champions Celtic in their first Premiership game of the season, they picked up their first point in a goalless draw with Kilmarnock, before losing 1-0 at home to Motherwell in the second round of the League Cup on Saturday.