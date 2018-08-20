Darren Bent: Burton Albion to offer ex-Derby striker pay-as-you-play deal

Darren Bent scored four goals in 13 international games for England between 2006 and 2012

Burton Albion are set to offer a pay-as-you-play contract to unattached former Derby County striker Darren Bent, report BBC Radio Derby.

The 34-year-old is training with the club after spending the second half of last season on loan with the Brewers.

League One Albion want to add to Nigel Clough's squad, having not been able to name a full-sized squad yet this term.

"There might be a way he can do some media work [too]. He can just come and go as he pleases," Clough said.

Former Tottenham, Sunderland and Aston Villa front man Bent, who has also previously played for clubs including Ipswich and Charlton, has scored 178 league goals in his 17-year senior career.

He was released by Championship side Derby at the end of the 2017-18 season, after netting twice in 15 league appearances while on loan with Burton during the second half of the campaign.