Rob Maclean's team of the week: Tavernier, Horgan, Morelos - and who else?

Seven of Scotland's top-flight clubs booked their place in the League Cup quarter-finals as the Premiership took a week's break.

But Dundee, after starting their league campaign with two defeats, suffered the shock of the weekend as Ayr United won 3-0 at Dens Park.

The Championship side provide two players for Rob Maclean's team of the week.

But which other individual performances impressed the BBC Scotland commentator?

Formation (3-4-3): Zdenek Zlamal (Hearts); James Tavernier (Rangers), Connor Goldson (Rangers), Cristian Gamboa (Celtic); Gary Mackay-Steven (Aberdeen), Robbie Crawford (Ayr), James Penrice (Partick Thistle), Daryl Horgan (Hibs); Lawrence Shankland (Ayr), Alfredo Morelos (Rangers), Danny Johnson (Motherwell).

Goalkeeper - Zdenek Zlamal (Hearts)

The saves of 'Big Bobby' were as important as Olly Lee's goal in killing off the Dunfermline resistance at East End Park.

Defenders - James Tavernier (Rangers), Connor Goldson (Rangers), Cristian Gamboa (Celtic)

Skipper James Tavernier created all three of Rangers' goals in their 3-1 win at Rugby Park and, generally, looked like a player at the top of his game.

Connor Goldson is maybe Scottish football's best signing of the summer and his partnership in the middle of the Rangers defence with Nicola Katic is solid.

Cristian Gamboa: Clearly, this is not a back three which would actually work but I have to squeeze in the Costa Rican, who effectively won Saturday's match for Celtic at Firhill.

Midfielders - Gary Mackay-Steven (Aberdeen), Robbie Crawford (Ayr), James Penrice (Partick Thistle), Daryl Horgan (Hibs),

Gary Mackay-Steven loves cup ties against St Mirren and his sparkling performance in Saturday's 4-0 victory ensured Aberdeen cruised into the quarter-finals.

Robbie Crawford was a massive midfield influence for newly-promoted Championship team Ayr in their demolition of Dundee.

Jags teenager James Penrice was very impressive in a challenging central midfield role against the League Cup holders.

Daryl Horgan was the match-winner against Ross County on his first start for Hibs, and the Irish winger looks to be another smart signing for Neil Lennon.

Forwards - Lawrence Shankland (Ayr), Alfredo Morelos (Rangers), Danny Johnson (Motherwell)

Lawrence Shankland is Scotland's top goal-scorer and took his season's tally to an amazing 11 in eight games with a double in Ayr's 3-0 win over Dundee - the upset of the weekend.

Alfredo Morelos is never likely to slip under the radar and the 22-year-old Colombian was a headline-maker again with the perfect hat-trick for Rangers at Rugby Park.

Danny Johnson netted the only goal for Motherwell in their win at Livingston and the lively former Gateshead striker could develop into a prolific scorer for the Lanarkshire club.

Match reports