Steven Gerrard: Jamie Murphy injury leaves Rangers "a bit thin"

Rangers are still waiting for a prognosis on Jamie Murphy's knee injury

Jamie Murphy's weekend injury leaves Rangers "a bit thin" going into Thursday's Europa League play-off with FC Ufa, says manager Steven Gerrard.

Murphy hurt his knee in Sunday's 3-1 win at Kilmarnock, prompting Gerrard to criticise the use of artificial turf.

The extent of the damage suffered by the winger is not yet known, while midfielder Lassana Coulibaly has missed two games with a knock.

"We're a bit thin at the moment but we'll cope," Gerrard told Rangers TV.

"We're still waiting for Lassana to join us and hopefully that won't be too long."

Rangers host the Russians in the first leg, with the winners of the tie progressing to the group stage.

Gerrard added that Jordan Rossiter, Graham Dorrans and Lee Wallace are all "not too far away" from full fitness, while Lee Hodson is expected to follow Jamie Barjonas out on loan.

"By the time the transfer window closes we'll have injured players really close to joining us and maybe one or two more in the door," said Gerrard, who has spoken of his desire to add a striker and a defender to his squad before the end of August.

On Sunday, Gerrard said Murphy feared he would be "out for a long time".

Asked for an update, the Ibrox boss said: "The plan will be to let the injury settle down and get the scan when we can get a clearer picture."