Kenedy: Newcastle midfielder avoids ban for Cardiff kick

Newcastle United's on-loan midfielder Kenedy will not serve a ban for kicking out at Cardiff's Victor Camarasa in their Premier League draw on Saturday.

The Brazilian, 22, looked to kick Camarasa off the ball and it appeared to be missed by referee Craig Pawson.

After the game, Cardiff boss Neil Warnock said the challenge should have resulted in a "straight red card".

But the Football Association said a free-kick was awarded, so it considers the matter dealt with.

Its independent panel can only issue retrospective bans for incidents that were missed at the time.

Kenedy, who is on a season-long loan at St James' Park from Chelsea, had a day to forget in the 0-0 draw at Cardiff City Stadium.

He failed to complete a pass in the first half of the game - the first player to achieve that statistic for eight years - then missed a penalty in stoppage time.