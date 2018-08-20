Champions League: Tottenham to play first home game at Wembley

Media playback is not supported on this device Tottenham Hotspur are due to move into their new stadium in September 2018

Tottenham will play their first home Champions League match this season at Wembley as a result of the delay to their new stadium opening.

Spurs also confirmed they can apply for "special dispensation" to play away in the Carabao Cup third round.

The completion of the new ground, built on the site of White Hart Lane, was last week set back over safety issues.

It was due to open for the league game against Liverpool on 15 September, but that has already been moved to Wembley.

A top-flight fixture against Cardiff on 6 October will also be played at the national stadium.

A venue for Spurs' Premier League game against champions Manchester City on 28 October is still to be confirmed.

Tottenham's first Champions League home match this season will either be on 18/19 September or 2/3 October.

Mauricio Pochettino's side enter the League Cup at the third round and will play that tie in the week commencing 24 September, when Wembley is unavailable.

If drawn at home, Spurs can apply to reverse the fixture or play at a neutral venue, the EFL said.