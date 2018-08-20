EFL: 31 matches to be shown online in UK live streaming debut

Matches played between 14:45 and 17:15 on Saturdays are only available to view for overseas subscribers

The English Football League will stream matches live online in the UK and Ireland for the first time on Tuesday, with 31 games shown in all in midweek.

The service, for midweek games outside of bank holidays and not shown live on Sky Sports, will cost £10 per match.

Fans will be able to view a game via their team's digital platform iFollow, used by 58 of the 72 EFL clubs.

Overseas supporters have been able to stream every non-televised game online since the start of last season.

Seven of the 10 midweek Championship games will be available for streaming online, including Ipswich's trip to Derby on Tuesday and Wigan's visit to Stoke on Wednesday.

Aston Villa, Leeds and Sunderland are among the 14 EFL clubs not signed up to iFollow, but will have the opportunity to deliver a similar service.

Which Championship games can I stream online this midweek?

Seven matches will be available to watch via club websites (kick-off 19:45 BST unless stated):

Derby v Ipswich (Tue)

Rotherham v Hull (Tue)

Sheffield Wednesday v Millwall (Wed)

Blackburn v Reading (Wed)

Norwich v Preston (Wed)

Bolton v Birmingham (Wed, 20:00 BST)

Stoke v Wigan (Wed, 20:00 BST)

When are broadcasting restrictions in place in the UK?

There are three instances where EFL games can not be streamed online in the UK and Ireland:

Between 14:45-17:15 on a Saturday

On Bank Holidays (eg Boxing Day, Easter Monday)

When games have been selected for live television coverage on Sky Sports

Where else can I follow EFL matches?

If you cannot get to the ground, here are some ways of following EFL games: